2-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Near-Drowning In South Plainfield: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 7:40 p.m., South Plainfield police received a 911 call reporting that a child was found in the pool and wasn’t breathing.

Upon their arrival, authorities performed CPR on the two-year-old and transported him to JFK Hospital. The victim was transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he remained in critical condition until he was pronounced dead on Friday.

The incident is being reviewed by Detective Craig Magnani of the South Plainfield Police Department who can be reached at 908-226-7682 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office who can be reached at 732-745-8843.

