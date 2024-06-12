2 Females Shot, 1 Dead In Carteret; Suspect Sought, Prosecutor Says (Update)

Two females were found having suffered gunshot wounds on Roosevelt Avenue around 9 a.m., and were airlifted to area hospitals, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden said.

As of 2:30 p.m., one victim had died and the other remains critical, Ciccone and McFadden said.

An investigation led by Carteret Detective Keith Cassens said the suspect is believed to be a man 20 or 30-something years old, and was last seen on foot near the shooting.

It is unknown if the suspect is still in the area. anyone with information is urged to call Detective Keith Cassens of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-3852 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.