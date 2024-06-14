2 Fatal Crashes On Same Day In Monroe Township: Police

A driver died after crashing on Wednesday, June 12 after a medical emergency, Monroe police said.

The crash occurred on Applegarth Road (Route 619) in Monroe at about 10 a.m., police said.

Police didn’t identify the driver pending notification of next of kin.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a 42-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buckelew Avenue near Grace Hill Road, police said.

The pedestrian also had not been identified.

