14 NJ Businesses Newly-Barred From Practicing For Shortchanging Workers: DOL

The businesses — which were named to the NJDOL’s Workplace Accountability in Labor List (the WALL) — owe a collective $956,000 in wages and penalties to the state and their employees.

The 14 businesses added to the WALL are:

A Z Construction of NJ Inc., Plainfield

Brasero Chicken 3 LLC, Paterson

Dar's Staffing LLC, Little Egg Harbor

EC Abatement Inc., Newark

Lane Mechanical Heating and Cooling LLC, Lincroft

Mi Casa Es Su Casa II, Inc., Saddle River

New Empire Construction LLC, Trenton and Ewing

NYC Factory 2 Inc, North Bergen

Opportunities for All Inc., Hamilton

Quench Solar LLC, Princeton

Red Square Foods, Inc., Somerset

River Drive Companies LLC, Wyckoff and Fair Lawn

Mighty Mustard Seed, LLC, d/b/a The UPS Store 4525, Lebanon

Vortechx Applied Technologies, LLC, Newark

Each business listed owes for benefit and tax laws enforced by NJDOL, which can include unpaid wages due to workers, unemployment insurance contributions due to the state, or worker’s compensation penalties.

“Our mission is to ensure all workers are legally classified and fairly compensated, and that no employer gains a competitive advantage by skirting their responsibilities under the law,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

“This powerful enforcement tool is reserved for bad actors who have refused multiple opportunities to come into compliance, and we plan to use it to the fullest extent allowed.”

The businesses listed are prohibited from public contracted until their outstanding liabilities have been satisfied.

Click here to view the full list.

