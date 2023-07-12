Fair 86°

Winning NJ Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold At 7-Eleven Stores

There were four third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, July 11, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

Three of the winning tickets were sold at 7-Eleven stores.

The prizes are worth $10,000.

The winning Lottery tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Atlantic County: Acme #294, 5100 Wellington Ave., Ventnor;
  • Essex County: 7-Eleven #35640, 516 Valley Rd., West Orange;
  • Mercer County: 7-Eleven #10977, 2100 Pennington Rd., Trenton; and,
  • Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11050, 647 Branch Ave., Little Silver.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 11, drawing were: 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 05 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

