Weekend Washout? Here's The Latest Memorial Day Weather Outlook

Well, it wasn't the Memorial Day holiday weekend most of us hoped and planned for.

Cloudy skies, blustery, howling winds, on-and-off-showers -- none of the sights we usually see this time of year.

Near record cold-high temperatures are expected, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s, the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office says.

Continued drizzle is likely Sunday, possibly tapering off at night. Light winds Saturday and coastal flooding are both likely, forecasters say.

"If the official high temperature in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., does not make it out of the lower 50s on Saturday, it would break the record-low maximum temperature for the date in both cities," AccuWeather reports.

"The record-low maximum in Philadelphia for Saturday is 56 set in 1884. In Washington D.C., the record-low maximum is 58 set in 1893."

Monday's forecast AccuWeather

Memorial Day is shaping up to be the nicest day of this holiday weekend, with dry weather, temps in the 70s and developing sunshine expected.

A coastal flood advisory for tidal areas of Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties was in effect through 5 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, a coastal flood watch for some sections of Cape May and Atlantic counties was upgraded to a coastal flood warning.

That advisory was in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Tuesday, however, is looking "pleasant," AccuWeather reports.

