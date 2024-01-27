Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

SNOW: Update On Projections, Timing Of Weekend Winter Storm Released

Cecilia Levine
Snow projections for this weekend's storm
Snow projections for this weekend's storm Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Parts of the East Coast will likely be getting slammed with up to two feet of snow this weekend -- but not New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

Boston is expected to be at the heart of the Nor'easter, which will begin creeping in sometime Friday evening, AccuWeather reports. 

The Jersey Shore could be buried under 6 to 12 inches but the rest of the state is looking at 3 to 6 inches. Philadelphia and Maryland are expected to get 1 to 3 inches. Central Pennsylvania is looking at flurries if anything, the National Weather Service says.

However, AccuWeather noted, "Any small shift in the storm track to the east or west could mean the difference between a manageable snowfall or blizzard conditions in the five boroughs of [New York City]."

Friday will be cloudy with a high in the mid-30s. Snowfall was expected to begin after 3 p.m. on the Jersey Shore, and would be heaviest between 10 p.m. and Saturday evening, the National Weather Service says.

Sunday is looking sunny with a high of around 30.

