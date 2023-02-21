Did Tornado Hit Central Jersey? National Weather Service To Investigate

A storm system that wreaked havoc on Central Jersey Tuesday, Feb. 22 is being surveyed by the National Weather Service.

The NWS' Mount Holly office reported a tornado just north of Trenton in Hamilton Square, Highstown and Twin Rivers in Mercer County, as indicated by a radar, at 3:41 p.m.

Trees were downed and significant damage to houses were reported in the area. A tornado warning had been in effect in the area at the time.

A survey team will be dispatched to the area surrounding Route 1, with findings expected to be complete as of 4 p.m.

