Ultra-Modern Sustainable Home Hits Princeton Market For $3.4M

The home at 4 Garrett Lane boasts 4.5 baths and is situated on 3.2 acres. It's listed by Nicole Wolf of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach Realtors.

The home's contemporary design is crisp, functional, and open, making it the perfect home for someone who loves to host, according to the listing.

Fortified with recycled materials including cars, the home is a unique addition to the Princeton Ridge neighborhood, minutes from downtown Princeton.

Highlights include a formal dining room with a hidden bar and wine cooler, a walkout basement expanding into the living space, and an 800-square-foot deck with contemporary metal and glass railings overlooking the lush backyard. Sliders lead to the deck from the kitchen and dining room.

The home features cutting-edge sustainable technology with the use of innovative ThermaSteel panels to ensure energy efficiency, the listing says.

"This exquisite contemporary home masterfully blends ultra-modern design within a backdrop of lush natural greenery through expansive walls of windows in every room," the listing says

The ThermaSteel construction method ensures exceptional insulation and significant energy efficiency with up to 70% savings in energy costs. The current owners' utility bills average $250 a month, Wolf said. "That's just off the charts for a home just under 6,000-square-feet," Wolf said.

The unique composite structure is meticulously designed to be fire retardant and resistant to mold, mildew, decay & termites, offering superior durability versus wood framing, the listing says. It's also very strong structurally so can withstand extreme weather.

The ultramodern kitchen is both sleek and functional, featuring a spacious island with seating, floor-to-ceiling cabinets, and premium Gaggenau and Bosch appliances. Quartz countertops and backsplash provide a touch of luxury and durability the listing says.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the oversized great room, where an inset gas fireplace creates a cozy focal point.

A butler's pantry, lined with cabinets and equipped with washer and dryer hookups, ensures effortless entertaining, the listing says. There is a second entrance next to the pantry so the staff can work in the background, Wolf said.

An oversized three-car garage offers ample room for auto, recreational, and storage needs with additional cabinetry included. The dual mudroom at the garage entrance provides abundant storage for everyday items and sporting equipment, the listing says.

A full-house generator ensures continuous electric service during power outages.

Click here for additional details and photos of 4 Garrett Lane in Princeton Ridge and here for more information on real estate agent Nicole Wolf.

