Trenton Teen Who Saved 2 Girls During Shooting Honored With Street Sign Ceremony

On Saturday, July 20, there was a street sign dedication ceremony for Tre'Devon Lane at the corner of Kirkbride Avenue and New Willow Street.

"Naming this street 'Tre' Lane Way' serves as a lasting tribute to a promising young soul taken from us too soon," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said, calling him "a young man with dreams and aspirations that will forever remain unrealized."

On Sept. 22, 2012, Tre' was shot and killed while sacrificing his life to save two young girls. He was 19 years old.

Tre' attended Mercer County Community College in West Windsor in pursuit of a degree in social work, while also working part-time as a security guard. He loved basketball and is remembered for his infectious smile, city officials said.

Gusciora said, "It is with deep respect and solemnity that we gather today to honor the memory of Tre' Lane, a young man whose life was tragically cut short by senseless violence.

"The unresolved nature of Tre's homicide reminds us of the painful reality faced by too many families in our community who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Tre's parents continue to grieve, their pain a stark reminder of the enduring impact of such tragedies," Gusciora said. "Let this street name be a beacon of hope and a testament to our collective commitment to building a safer and more compassionate Trenton."

