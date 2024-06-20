Trenton Restaurant Owner Preyed On Job Applicant, Sexually Assaulted Others, Authorities Say

Gerald Araya, 44, of Ewing, was arrested in Trenton on Wednesday, June 19, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, Lawrence Township Police Chief Christopher Longo and Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson.

He is charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Araya pending trial.

Search warrants were executed at Araya’s residence in Ewing Township, along with three establishments he owns and operates in Trenton: El Catador Lounge Restaurant on New York Avenue, Dubai Restaurant & Lounge on New York Avenue, and Mill Hill Restaurant & Lounge on South Broad Street.

He was taken into custody without incident outside of his Mill Hill Restaurant & Lounge.

Last month, a young woman contacted the Trenton police to report a sexual assault and a joint investigation with the MCPO Special Victims Unit ensued. The victim informed detectives that she met Araya during a job interview at Dubai Restaurant & Lounge. Araya wanted the victim to see his other establishments in Trenton so they left Dubai.

They arrived at another bar in Trenton where Araya began making the victim drinks and insisting she try them so she knew what she was serving patrons. The victim reported feeling ill and telling Araya she wanted to go home.

The next memory the victim had was of waking up in a room naked and being sexually assaulted by Araya. Further investigation revealed that the assault took place at a motel in Lawrence Township while the victim was physically helpless, authorities said.

Through an intricate, sensitive investigation by the MCPO SVU, the TPD and the LTPD, detectives were able to identify three more victims who previously worked for Araya, they said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s SVU at (609) 989-6568 or mcposvu@mercercounty.org.

