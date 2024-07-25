Fair 81°

SHARE

Trenton Police Officer, K-9 Injured When Unlicensed Driver Speeds Through Stop Sign: Mayor

A Trenton police officer and K-9 were injured when an unlicensed driver sped through a stop sign, authorities said.

Trenton police

Trenton police

 Photo Credit: Trenton police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred Thursday morning, July 25 at the corner of Second and Bridge streets, according to Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora

The officer's vehicle was T-boned, sending both cars into a residential building, the mayor said.

Both drivers were treated and released from an area hospital. The K-9 was treated for facial cuts.

"Thursday's accident is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face every day in the line of duty," Gusciora said in a press statement.

Additional details were not immediately available from Trenton police.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE