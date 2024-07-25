Trenton Police Officer, K-9 Injured When Unlicensed Driver Speeds Through Stop Sign: Mayor

The crash occurred Thursday morning, July 25 at the corner of Second and Bridge streets, according to Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora

The officer's vehicle was T-boned, sending both cars into a residential building, the mayor said.

Both drivers were treated and released from an area hospital. The K-9 was treated for facial cuts.

"Thursday's accident is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face every day in the line of duty," Gusciora said in a press statement.

Additional details were not immediately available from Trenton police.

