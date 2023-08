Taquan Foxworth, 29, of Trenton was shot on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

He died on Monday, Aug. 21, the office said.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation for the area of 763 Stuyvesant Avenue for 13 rounds of gunfire.

Foxworth was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

