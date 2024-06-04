Fair 81°

Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting: Police

A 25-year-old man from Trenton has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this year, authorities said.

Damique Gaymon

Photo Credit: Trenton PD
Damique Gaymon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses by the Mercer County Fugitive Task Force on Monday, June 3, according to Trenton police.

On Jan. 11 at approximately 6:45 p.m., a shot spotter activation was received for several rounds of gunfire in the area of 113 Home Avenue. Trenton Police officers arrived and located a male at 969 South Broad Street with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition.

