Trenton Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 37-year-old man from Trenton has been charged in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

<p>Paul X. McNeil</p>

Paul X. McNeil

 Photo Credit: MCPO
Jon Craig
Paul X. McNeil, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, and three weapons offenses, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Lawrence Township Police Chief Christopher Longo 

McNeil was served his charges this week at the Mercer County Correction Center where he is being detained on an unrelated case.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Aug.11, Lawrence police responded to a residence on Mendrey Court after receiving a 911 phone call that someone had been shot. 

Police found 36-year-old Anthony Irizarry in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Chris Pullen at (609) 989-6406 or OIC William Jett at (609) 331-5010. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

