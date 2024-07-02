Transportation Worker Dies Days After Quadruple Trenton Shooting: Campaign, Prosecutor

Samier Vincent, 30, of Trenton, died on Thursday, June 27 — four days after an early morning shooting in Trenton, according to the Mercer County Prosecuror's Office.

The 1:33 a.m. shooting near Walnut Avenue and Monmouth Street left four people injured, two of them in critical condition, according to a story by Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton.

No arrests had been made in the shooting. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for "Buster's" funeral.

Nyah Robinson is organizing the fundraiser.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we mourn the untimely passing of Samier Vincent, known to many as Buster," Robinson wrote.

"Buster, a fighter all his life, had overcome many obstacles, including a rare heart condition, and had received a successful heart transplant, giving him a second chance at life," she said.

He worked at the Mercer County Department of Transportation, she said, and as a football coach for youth.

