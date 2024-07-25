A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Flips On NJ Turnpike (Developing)

A tractor-trailer overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

One lane northbound remained blocked on Thursday, July 25 at about 1:45 p.m. north of Interchange 7A in Robbinsville, according to the NJDOT.

Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE