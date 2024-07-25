Tractor-Trailer Flips On NJ Turnpike (Developing)

One lane northbound remained blocked on Thursday, July 25 at about 1:45 p.m. north of Interchange 7A in Robbinsville, according to the NJDOT.
A tractor-trailer overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.
