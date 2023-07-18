Titusville Woman Killed In PA Flood Mourned As Generous Animal Lover, Caretaker

Susan Barnhardt, 53, of Titusville in Hopewell Township, was among five people who died — not including a baby and toddler who remain missing — in the unprecedented flash floods in Upper Makefield Township on Saturday, July 15.

Barnhart was a lover of animals who cared for her 80-year-old mother, friends said on a GoFundMe page.

"We've lost our dear friend and neighbor," Sarah Orfe wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Susan was an incredibly friendly, kind and generous person, a lover of animals, and she leaves behind, among others, her 80-year-old mother, Pat, who she has been caring for."

Barnhart's death was ruled a drowning, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said in a statement on Monday, July 17. Orte said the money raised would go to Susan's mother, Pat.

