Titanic Sub Built By Princeton Grad Suffered 'Catastrophic Implosion,' Passengers Presumed Dead

Members of the US Coast Guard announced that the 22-foot vessel likely imploded. Now, the question is, when?

The five-day search for the submersible came to a tragic end Thursday morning, when an ROV discovered a debris field approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, the Coast Guard said during a press conference.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families on behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command," said Coast Guard District Commander Rear Admiral John Mauger.

Among the five passengers on board were OceanGate CEO Rush, who was piloting the sub; Philadelphia University graduate Shahzada Dawood, and his teen son, Suleman; French maritime expert, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who previously called Connecticut home; and British businessman Hamish Harding.

OceanGate issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying all passengers have been "sadly lost."

