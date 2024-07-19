Teenager Charged With Robbing 3 Trenton Taxicab Drivers: Police

Noah Brantley of Trenton was arrested on Thursday, July 18 on the 400 block of Lamberton Street, Trenton police said.

In two of the robberies, Brantley requested a cab to the area of Brunswick Avenue and Sanford Street. Brantley allegedly robbed the drivers of their wallets and money once they arrived at his intended destination in south Trenton, police said.

In a third incident, Brantley took the driver’s wallet during the ride and fled the taxi on foot. The driver gave chase and Brantley allegedly produced a gun and pointed it at the driver, police said.

Brantley was charged with armed robbery, weapons offenses, terroristic threats and simple assault for an active warrant for domestic violence, police said.

