A Few Clouds 73°

SHARE

Teen Bicyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Pickup Driver, 66, In East Windsor: Cops

A 66-year-old driver struck and seriously injured a 14-year-old bicyclist in a Mercer County town over the weekend, police said.

NJSP helicopter.

NJSP helicopter.

 Photo Credit: Township of Ocean Police Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The East Windsor driver was operating a 2013 Toyota Tacoma when he struck the bicyclist, who was crossing Twin Rivers Drive north around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, EWPD Lt. Thomas Meyer said.

The teen was thrown from the bike and was taken to RWJ New Brunswick by New Jersey State Police Medevac and Capital Health Paramedics with serious injuries. 

The incident is under investigation by the East Windsor Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. It was not immediately clear if charges had been filed as of press time.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE