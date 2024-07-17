Teen Bicyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Pickup Driver, 66, In East Windsor: Cops

The East Windsor driver was operating a 2013 Toyota Tacoma when he struck the bicyclist, who was crossing Twin Rivers Drive north around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, EWPD Lt. Thomas Meyer said.

The teen was thrown from the bike and was taken to RWJ New Brunswick by New Jersey State Police Medevac and Capital Health Paramedics with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the East Windsor Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. It was not immediately clear if charges had been filed as of press time.

