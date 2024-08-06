Suspect Wanted For Attacking Woman Inside Library At Princeton University

The attack happened inside the Lewis Science Library at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, the university's Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The woman reported she was working in a room on the fourth floor when a man asked her for help.

The man then grabbed the woman by her neck and pushed her against a wall. The woman screamed and got out of the room before calling public safety. The man didn't follow her.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old with dark-colored hair. He was wearing a brown sweatshirt, brown pants, and a black backpack.

The Peter B. Lewis Library opened in 2008 at the corner of Ivy Lane and Washington Road. The 86,600-square-foot facility is home to study rooms and scientific resources for programs like chemistry, ecology, evolutionary biology, and molecular biology.

Anyone with information about the attack or any similar incident should call Princeton's public safety department at 609-258-1000.

