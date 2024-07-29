A Few Clouds 84°

State Proposes Suspension Of Trenton Liquor Licenses Owned By Sex Assault Suspect: AG

The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has proposed suspending four Trenton liquor licenses because the establishments' owner has been charged with sex assault crimes.

Gerald Araya of Ewing was arrested last month and charged with, among other things, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, according to Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

“We have an obligation to ensure that licensed establishments are not used in the furtherance of crime, and to protect against activity in the alcoholic beverage industry that jeopardizes the public health, safety, or welfare,” Platkin said. 

The four licenses affected are:

  • Mill Hill Restaurant and Lounge, located at 300-302 South Broad Street
  • El Catador Lounge and Restaurant, located at 965 New York Avenue
  • Dubai Restaurant and Lounge, located at 931 New York Avenue
  • Trenton Social, located at 449 South Broad Street

Araya was arrested on June 19, Araya is awaiting trial on six counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping, six counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Platkin.

ABC alleges that because these four licensed premises were used in furtherance or aid of the alleged criminal activity, their immediate suspension is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare, Platkin said.

