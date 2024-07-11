The agency identified its executive director Chadd W. Lackey as the 55-year-old Voorhees driver who died in the Hamilton crash.

Police in their initial report said the crash was caused by a 51-year-old Bordentown woman was who ran a red light at Klockner Road and struck a 2020 Ford Edge SUV heading east around 6 a.m.

Lackey's 44-year-old passenger from Hamilton was left critical.

“We are devastated by the tragic news of Chadd’s death,” said SCI Chair Tiffany Williams Brewer.

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners and the entire SCI staff, we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the Lackey family and his loved ones. Our SCI family, the NJ Bar and the law enforcement community have suffered a great loss today as we embark upon a time of healing and reflection on Chadd’s legacy.”

According to its website, the SCI is an "independent fact-finding agency whose mission is to investigate waste, fraud and abuse of government tax dollars.

"It is empowered to monitor and assess the threat posed by organized crime and to recommend new laws and other systemic remedies to protect the integrity of the governmental process on behalf of the citizens of New Jersey."

Lackey became SCI's executive director in January 2020 — the agency's first-ever black executive director. A longtime member of the Commission staff, Lackey had previously served as the agency’s deputy director/general counsel.

As investigative counsel, he directed several of the agency’s most high-profile investigations into organized crime, including a groundbreaking inquiry that identified prescription pill abuse as the precursor to a new heroin epidemic.

Prior to his employment at the SCI, Lackey was an assistant state attorney in Miami-Dade County, FL, where he founded and managed the Community Prosecutions Unit.

A graduate of Northwood University, Lackey earned his law degree from Temple University School of Law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.