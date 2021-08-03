NJ Teen Makes History Winning 1st Gold At Tokyo Olympics

New Jersey teen Athing Mu is going down in history.

The 19-year-old track runner from Trenton became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the 800-meter race in more than 50 years Tuesday night at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

ATHING MU TAKES THE GOLD! 🥇



She is the first American woman to win the 800m since the 1968 Mexico City Games. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WmJq2dYulr — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Mu, who was in the lead for nearly the entire race, finished in 1 minute and 55.21 seconds.

Her time is the new American record and fifth-best in Olympic history.

Madeline Manning was the last woman to win gold in the 800-meter race. That was in 1968.

