Shoplifter Takes Revolver From Arresting Officer In West Windsor: Police

On Thursday, May 11, at 4:44 p.m., West Windsor police got a complaint of a shoplifted at TJ Maxx at the Nassau Park Pavilion.

A patrol officer was working nearby at Wegmans Food Market.

He approached the suspect, who reportedly resisted commands from police.

The suspect, later identified as Nicholas Giovannozzi, pushed a shopping cart away and began to flee on foot.

During the detention, the officer asked Giovannozzi to place his hands behind his back. Giovannozzi tensed up and stated, "I'm not going back to jail...you're going to have to kill me."

While trying to handcuff Giovannozzi, he grabbed the officer's service revolver, police said.

The officer was able to get the suspect handcuffed, police said.

A TJ Maxx investigator and another officer assisted in the arrest in which Giovannozzi continued to resist, police said.

The officers both sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene by the West Windsor Township Division of Fire & Emergency Services.

Giovannozzi was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Giovannozzi was later turned over to the custody of the Mercer County Corrections.

Giovannozzi was charged with:

Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer

Aggravated Assault (2 Counts)

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Mischief (2 Counts)

Shoplifting Incident

Possession of Burglar Tools

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.