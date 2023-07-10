Serious Crash Shuts All Lanes Of Harding Highway

The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Egg Harbor Road around 9:25 p.m.
All lanes were closed as of 10:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
