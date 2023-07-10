Fair 69°

SHARE

Serious Crash Shuts All Lanes Of Harding Highway

A serious crash closed all lanes of Route 40 in Hamilton Monday night, July 10.

Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Egg Harbor Road around 9:25 p.m.

All lanes were closed as of 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE