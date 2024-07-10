Overcast 78°

Serious Crash Closes Route 130 (Developing)

A serious crash closed Route 130 in Hamilton Township, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 on Route 130 southbound south of I-195, according to the NJDOT.

Check back for updates.

