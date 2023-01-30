Vote Of No Confidence Declared By Robbinsville Education Association — What’s Next?

A vote of no confidence has been declared by the Robbinsville Education Association, frustrated officials say.

The results came in Tuesday, Jan. 24, when the REA described Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres’ “unwillingness” to discuss concerns, as well as “gaslighting and manipulative tactics” after several months of meetings.

“We are disappointed in Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ refusal to have any meaningful discussion about the concerns we have expressed that continue to affect our students, staff, and the community at large,” said REA President Jennifer Paulino. “Under their leadership, we have had a growing exodus from Robbinsville and recognize that those who are most affected are our students. There does not appear to be an end in sight as we continue to work without a contract.”

More than 100 employees have left the district since their tenure, and dozens have resigned since September. While Paulino emphasized the REA’s overall goal of improving local students’ educational experience, she also highlighted the mass displacement’s negative effects, which include the loss of electives, and AP courses, among others.

“Our students have lost access to several electives (i.e., world languages), reading programs, AP courses, partnerships with Rutgers University, and more, Paulino said. “Betze and Makres often use smoke and mirrors to share these losses with parents and the community. “Betze and Makres often operate from a place of dishonesty, half-truths, and lack of leadership. Their actions have created a disparity in the services our special education students receive, limited access to resources educators need, and have threatened to outsource educational support positions.”

The REA’s official statement was released on its Facebook page.

What’s next for the REA? A series of "difficult conversations" regarding Betze and Makres’ “inability to lead the district,” and the impact on its students, Paulino said.

