An "unconfirmed threat" closed Ewing schools on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Officers will be deployed to all public and private schools while the threat is investigated.

"The safety and security of our students is always paramount," police said. "This action is being done out of an abundance of caution. Please do not call the police department seeking information."

No further information was provided.

