Police Probe Threatening Texts At Ewing HS

Police initiated an investigation at Ewing High School Wednesday afternoon following a threatening text message that was targeted at the school community.

Ewing Police responded to the threat around 2:15 p.m. before determining it not to be credible, authorities said.

Classes were dismissed at the regular time under a heavy police presence.

“Investigation continues into the matter at this time, however, we are not aware of any ongoing threat,” police said.

