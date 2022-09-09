Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Schools

Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Female Student Near Mercer County High School

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hopewell Valley Central High School
Hopewell Valley Central High School Photo Credit: Twitter (@HVCentralHS)

Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle near a Mercer County high school.

A Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from school property on Pennington Titusville Road when a man driving a blue-colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her and asked if she needed a ride around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Hopewell Township Police said.

The student replied, “no,” because she was walking to school, and the driver again asked and encouraged her to get into his vehicle, according to police.

The student refused a few more times before the man allegedly sped away, and the student went to school and informed the staff of the incident.

The man is described as white and middle-aged with long brown hair in a ponytail and some facial hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Adam Liotta at 609-737-3100 x5460 or aliotta@hopewelltwp.org.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.