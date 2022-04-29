Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

Breaking News: Man Who Showed Up For Sex With 'Girl,' 13, At NJ Motel Sent To Federal Prison
Mercer County High School Placed Under Lockdown For Threat Investigation, Police Say

Valerie Musson
West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South
West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Mercer County high school was placed under lockdown Friday morning for a threat investigation, authorities said.

The West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South was put into a shelter in place status after a potentially threatening graffiti message was found in a girls’ bathroom stall, local police said alongside Superintendent of Schools David Aderhold.

The threat was found non-credible, and the lockdown was lifted about 90 minutes later, police said.

While additional Class III officers stayed “in and around the area” for increased presence as the investigation continued, the high school has returned to its normal day schedule, police said.

“Students are reminded that if they see or hear something of concern, it should be reported immediately to building administration, school counselors, or a staff member,” the West Windsor Township Police Department said.

