Mercer County High School Placed Under Lockdown For Threat Investigation, Police Say

A Mercer County high school was placed under lockdown Friday morning for a threat investigation, authorities said.

The West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South was put into a shelter in place status after a potentially threatening graffiti message was found in a girls’ bathroom stall, local police said alongside Superintendent of Schools David Aderhold.

The threat was found non-credible, and the lockdown was lifted about 90 minutes later, police said.

While additional Class III officers stayed “in and around the area” for increased presence as the investigation continued, the high school has returned to its normal day schedule, police said.

“Students are reminded that if they see or hear something of concern, it should be reported immediately to building administration, school counselors, or a staff member,” the West Windsor Township Police Department said.

