Ex-Mercer County School District Worker Stole Over $95K Using Bogus Purchase Orders: Prosecutor

A former purchasing agent for a Mercer County public school district was charged after stealing more than $95,000 worth of property with bogus purchase orders, authorities said.

April Taylor, 58, was charged with two counts of official misconduct, pattern of official misconduct, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, and impersonation — all second-degree offenses — as well as second- and third-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Taylor, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was employed with the Princeton Public School district between 2000 and 2021, most recently working as a purchasing agent, Onofri said.

Investigators say Taylor used her position to make fraudulent purchase orders totaling $95,640.04 using state security or technology funds that were meant for the district.

Taylor would then allegedly order the items and either keep them for her own use or sell them for a monetary profit.

Items that Taylor had sold were found in Cherry Hill, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, and Colorado, authorities said.

Taylor was also seen on surveillance footage picking up a set of custom-made doors at a building supply store in Hamilton, according to investigators.

Administrators discovered Taylor’s alleged illicit activity in July 2021 after learning that she had bought a MacBook with a forged purchase order and sold it on eBay. She was then suspended before resigning a few months later.

Taylor was charged on Monday, Oct. 3 and released pending court proceedings.

