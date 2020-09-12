Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Bucks
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Vandals Paint Graffiti At Home Of Bergen Sheriff Amid ICE Protests
Schools

COVID-19 Tears Through Central Jersey Schools

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hopewell Elementary School
Hopewell Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps

COVID-19 is surging in several Central Jersey schools this month.

Mount Laurel schools went remote Dec. 4, due to a "sharp increase" in cases. In-person learning will resume Jan. 15, district officials said.

"In further consultation with the New Jersey Department of Health’s (NJDOH) risk matrix, while in the High Risk 'Orange,' zone, our local conditions warrant our schools switch to full time remote learning," Superintendent George J. Rafferty said.

"According to health officials, in the immediate and near future infection rates are expected to continue to climb into the winter break and to continue into the beginning of the new year."

On Dec. 9, Hopewell Valley Regional School district reported two cases -- both students at Hopewell Elementary School, officials said.

One student was fully remote and the last time the hybrid student was in school was on Nov. 24, officials said.

In Maple Shade, more than a dozen individuals were quarantined with eight cases reported since Dec. 2.

Several other districts across the state have switched to remote learning until January.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.