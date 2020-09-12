COVID-19 Tears Through Central Jersey Schools

COVID-19 is surging in several Central Jersey schools this month.

Mount Laurel schools went remote Dec. 4, due to a "sharp increase" in cases. In-person learning will resume Jan. 15, district officials said.

"In further consultation with the New Jersey Department of Health’s (NJDOH) risk matrix, while in the High Risk 'Orange,' zone, our local conditions warrant our schools switch to full time remote learning," Superintendent George J. Rafferty said.

"According to health officials, in the immediate and near future infection rates are expected to continue to climb into the winter break and to continue into the beginning of the new year."

On Dec. 9, Hopewell Valley Regional School district reported two cases -- both students at Hopewell Elementary School, officials said.

One student was fully remote and the last time the hybrid student was in school was on Nov. 24, officials said.

In Maple Shade, more than a dozen individuals were quarantined with eight cases reported since Dec. 2.

Several other districts across the state have switched to remote learning until January.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.