COVID-19: Mercer County School Goes All-Remote Due To Positive Case

Cecilia Levine
Hopewell Valley Regional High School
Hopewell Valley Regional High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Mercer County school is the latest to go all-remote after a COVID-19 case was reported.

Hopewell Valley Central High School Central High School in Pennington will be going remote Thursday and Friday, though all other schools in the district will remain open, according to a notice posted on the district's website.

All after-school activities will be cancelled and no students or staff will be allowed in the building until Monday morning for a deep-cleaning and contact-tracing, the letter says.

It was not clear if the positive case was a student, faculty member or teacher.

