Bomb Threat Called Into Mercer County Elementary School: Police

Valerie Musson
Riverside Elementary School in Princeton
Riverside Elementary School in Princeton Photo Credit: https://www.princetonk12.org/riverside-elementary-home

Police investigated a bomb threat that was called into a Mercer County elementary school late Monday night.

State Troopers received an anonymous tip about the potential threat to Riverside Elementary School, prompting a response from Princeton Police, the department said in a Tuesday release.

The school’s grounds and building were thoroughly searched by patrol officers and K9 units, who determined that the threat was not credible.

Meanwhile, the department has increased its police presence in the area, officers said.

