Robbinsville Officer Struck By Hit-Run Driver Released From Hospital

Police, meanwhile, released dashcam video of the Robbinsville police officer being struck by the fleeing driver.

Patrol Officer Connor Boyle was released from Capitol Health Regional Trauma Center on Monday, April 24 and is expected to fully recover, Robbinsville police said on Facebook.

Boyle was assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle on Route 130 at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, police said.

A video released by Robbinsville police on Tuesday, April 25 shows the vehicle sideswipe Boyle’s patrol car before it struck Boyle and the driver’s side door of the disabled vehicle.

Rachel Glatt, 52, of East Windsor, was arrested in the hit-and-run crash, police said. She was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and assault by auto.

Boyle will begin working as a school resource officer at Pond Road Middle School in the township, police said.

“We would like to also thank our community, our elected officials, local business owners, our colleagues in law enforcement, fire and EMS for your outpouring of support, thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement,“ the Facebook post said. “They mean the world to Patrolman Boyle and all of the police officers and dispatchers of the Robbinsville police department."

