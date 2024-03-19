Possible Home Invader Shot Dead In Trenton: Prosecutor

Andray Ingram sustained a gunshot wound to the chest from a homeowner on Sunday, March 17, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., Trenton police responded to Bert Avenue for a shooting.

Trenton detectives found the victim on the ground on St. Francis Avenue. Ingram was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Onofri said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Bert Avenue homeowner fired multiple shots with a firearm at an unknown individual with a hammer who was banging on his front door and smashing his Ring camera, Onofri said. The individual, identified as Ingram, had entered the vestibule area of the home at the time the shots were fired, Onofri said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.