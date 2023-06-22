Popular Burger Joint Expands With New Location At Hamilton Plaza

Mercer County is set to become one of the Garden State’s newest locations for Habit Burger Grill.

A free-standing, 3,100-square-foot fast-casual restaurant with a drive-thru will be developed on a fully approved site at Hamilton Plaza. Construction hasn't started yet.

Habit Burger is renowned for its Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, sides, shakes and more.

“Habit Burger Grill is a high-quality tenant and a leader in the fast-casual segment,” said Ed Vasconcellos, who brokered the lease for LMC. “We are excited to add another nationally recognized concept to Hamilton Plaza. This popular chain is sure to be a hit within the local community.”

The new Hamilton Plaza restaurant will be the first New Jersey Habit Burger Grill that is franchisee-owned; the brand’s other Garden State shops are corporate-owned and managed.

The shopping center sits at the intersection of heavily traveled Route 33 and Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road.

