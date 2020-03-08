Woman Critically Wounded In Trenton Double-Shooting

Trenton's latest shooting left a woman in critical condition and a man suffering gunshot wounds, authorities said on Monday.

Both shooting victims are in their 20s, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

No one has been arrested in connection with Sunday night's shooting, she said.

Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple gunshot rounds about 10:35 p.m. on the first block of Delawareview Avenue, DeBlasio said.

The shooting victims'' names have not been released.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, DeBlasio said. The woman remained in critical condition on Monday, and the man suffered a non-life threatening wound to his butt, she said.

This is a developing news story.

