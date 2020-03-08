Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Murphy Reverses Indoor Gathering Rules
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Critically Wounded In Trenton Double-Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Two people were shot on Sunday night along Delawareview Avenue in Trenton.
Two people were shot on Sunday night along Delawareview Avenue in Trenton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Trenton's latest shooting left a woman in critical condition and a man suffering gunshot wounds, authorities said on Monday.

Both shooting victims are in their 20s, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

No one has been arrested in connection with Sunday night's shooting, she said.

Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple gunshot rounds about 10:35 p.m. on the first block of Delawareview Avenue, DeBlasio said. 

The shooting victims'' names have not been released.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, DeBlasio said. The woman remained in critical condition on Monday, and the man suffered a non-life threatening wound to his butt, she said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.