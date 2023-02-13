Contact Us
Woman, 34, Shot Dead In Trenton

Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the city, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

At 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot near Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue. 

Patrol officers arrived and located a black female with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 9:19 a.m. 

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Vil, of Burlington.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

