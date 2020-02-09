Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Was Body Found Floating In Central Jersey Lake Registered Sex Offender?

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Peddie Lake in Hightstown
Peddie Lake in Hightstown Photo Credit: Facebook/ Downtown Hightstown

UPDATE: A 60-year-old man found floating dead in a Mercer County lake may have been a registered sex offender in the area. 

Local police identified the body as Dana "Mike" Fields, of Highstown, but did not immediately say if it was the same Dana M. Fields, a registered sex offender in the area.

First responders were called to Peddie Lake on reports of an unresponsive person, and Fields' body was around 8:30 p.m., according to local police. His death did not appear to be suspicious.

Divers from the Hightstown Fire Department and EMTs from Robbinsville Township emergency medical services assisted in the recovery.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Hightstown police urged anyone with information about the incident and any witnesses to call Detective Jerry Mecca at 609-448-1234 x 540.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.