Was Body Found Floating In Central Jersey Lake Registered Sex Offender?

UPDATE: A 60-year-old man found floating dead in a Mercer County lake may have been a registered sex offender in the area.

Local police identified the body as Dana "Mike" Fields, of Highstown, but did not immediately say if it was the same Dana M. Fields, a registered sex offender in the area.

First responders were called to Peddie Lake on reports of an unresponsive person, and Fields' body was around 8:30 p.m., according to local police. His death did not appear to be suspicious.

Divers from the Hightstown Fire Department and EMTs from Robbinsville Township emergency medical services assisted in the recovery.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Hightstown police urged anyone with information about the incident and any witnesses to call Detective Jerry Mecca at 609-448-1234 x 540.

