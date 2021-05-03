US Marshals Capture Fugitives In Fatal Trenton Shooting

US Marshals arrested three fugitives on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Trenton last month, authorities said.

Isaiah Ellis, 19, Emmitt Littles, 24, and Isaiah Porter, 25, all of Trenton, were charged with murder, accomplice liability and weapons offenses, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Kaheem Carter, 22, was found unconscious and shot multiple times at 1:50 a.m. on April 15, Onofri said.

All three men were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force. Ellis and Littles were taken into custody in Trenton; Porter was located in Brooklyn, the prosecutor said. His office has filed motions to detain them pending trial.

Carter was found laying on the ground on Cunningham Alley near the intersection of South Walter Avenue and 1137 Hamilton Ave., Onofri said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thirteen .40 caliber shell casings were located near the shooting scene, as was a large, black garbage bag filled with clothing, sneakers and boots that matched the style of the victim’s clothing, authorities said.

Detectives canvassed various locations in Trenton and secured video surveillance footage from around the time of the murder. A review of the footage showed two unknown individuals in the approximate area just prior to the shooting and running away from the scene. A silver 2007 Mercury Montego was also identified near where the murder occurred. That vehicle came back registered to Isaiah Porter, the prosecutor said.

After reviewing additional video and witness interviews, detectives were able to identify the three suspects, Onofri said.

The murder remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective John Menafra at 609 989-6406. Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

