US Marshals Arrest Trenton Fugitive, 28, In Stabbing Death

A 28-year-old fugitive from Trenton has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in last weekend's stabbing death, authorities said.

Allen Q. Brookins of East State Street was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Brookins was taken into custody on Thursday evening by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, Onofri said on Friday afternoon.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Brookins pending trial, Onofri said.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man stabbed in the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue, Onofri said.

Upon arrival, police found the stabbing victim, 33-year-old Daniel Alvaranga, in the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Southard Street, the prosecutor said.

Alvaranga was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Onofri said.

