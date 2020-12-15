Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
US Marshals Arrest Ewing Man In Mercer County Shooting

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Hamilton police
Hamilton police Photo Credit: Hamilton Police

A 27-year-old man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Hamilton Township, authorities said.

A Hamilton police officer was in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Atlantic Avenue when he heard gunshots coming from the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Norman Court about 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police said.

The patrol officer saw a man and woman running toward him. The man had been shot in the rear-end, police said.

After an investigation, police identified Donald Robinson, 27, of Ewing as the shooter.

With assistance from U.S. Marshals and state troopers, Hamilton's Anti-Crime Unit located Robinson at a residence in Ewing where he was arrested.

He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and several weapons charges, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Hamilton Police Division’s Criminal Investigations Section. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Dan Inman at 609-581-4035 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

