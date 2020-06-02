Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

UPDATE: Trenton Suffers 15th Fatal Shooting Of 2020

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Trenton police at the scene of Tuesday evening's fatal shooting on the 100 block of Oakland Street.
Trenton police at the scene of Tuesday evening's fatal shooting on the 100 block of Oakland Street. Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

UPDATE: Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office are investigating another fatal shooting in the capital city, the 15th this year, authorities said.

The county's Homicide Task Force was at the scene of multiple shots fired on the 100 block of Oakland Street near Hoffman Ave. on Tuesday evening, said Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the county Prosecutor's Office.

Shots were fired about 5:20 p.m., DeBlasio said.

Authorities found a victim in his 30s on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, DeBlasio said. The victim's name will be released after his family is notified, she said.

No one has been arrested. This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

SEE ALSO: Monday Shooting in Ewing Ruled Homicide.

