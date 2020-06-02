UPDATE: Trenton Suffers 15th Fatal Shooting Of 2020

UPDATE: Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office are investigating another fatal shooting in the capital city, the 15th this year, authorities said.

The county's Homicide Task Force was at the scene of multiple shots fired on the 100 block of Oakland Street near Hoffman Ave. on Tuesday evening, said Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the county Prosecutor's Office.

Shots were fired about 5:20 p.m., DeBlasio said.

Authorities found a victim in his 30s on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, DeBlasio said. The victim's name will be released after his family is notified, she said.

No one has been arrested. This is a developing news story.

