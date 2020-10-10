UPDATE: Trenton Police Respond To Multiple Shootings, 2 Fatalities

UPDATED: Trenton police were called to multiple shootings on Saturday night, with at least two people killed, authorities said.

About 7 p.m., two people were shot in the first block of North Hermitage Avenue, one fatally, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

A woman with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead on North Hermitage, authorities confirmed.

The Trentonian, quoting police sources, identified that shooting victim as 61-year-old Ola Williams.

A man was shot in the foot on North Hermitage. EMS crews were taking the unidentified man to a regional medical center at 7:30 p.m., according to reports. His condition was not immediately released.

A separate shooting involving a fatality was reported about 8:30 p.m. on the first block of Girard Avenue, according to initial reports.

No other details were available about the second fatal shooting as of 10 p.m.

These would be the 31st and 32nd homicides this year, twice as many as all of 2019 -- when there were 16 homicides, according to the Mercer Prosecutor's Office.

All but one of this year's homicides involved gunfire including a 26-year-old man shot to death on Monday and a 35-year-old man killed last Friday, Oct. 2.

One Trenton murder this year involved a fatal stabbing, DeBlasio has said.

This is a developing news story.

