UPDATE: Stolen Audi Crashes In Trenton; Driver Shot Dead, Female Passenger Critical

UPDATED: Trenton police were called to a crash and shooting scene where a man was fatally shot and a woman critically injured, authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the Mercer County Homicide Task Force confirmed the fatality.

Trenton police responded to North Clinton Avenue and Poplar Street about 6:30 p.m. in response to a motor vehicle crash. Patrol units found a stolen Audi with two occupants, according to Casey DeBlasio, the county task force spokeswoman.

The male driver was shot and unresponsive, she said.

A female passenger was suffering from seizures, she said.

Both were taken to Capital Health where the man was pronounced dead, DeBlasio said.

The woman's condition was not immediately known.

An earlier, unconfirmed report said that one of the victims was shot in the neck and that CPR was in progress.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.