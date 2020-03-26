Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: ID Released For Man Shot Dead In Trenton

Trenton police block off Hudson Street to investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday.
Trenton police block off Hudson Street to investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday. Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News

UPDATE: Authorities on Thursday identified a man shot and killed the day before in Trenton as a 29-year-old city resident. Meanwhile, the hunt for his killer continued.

Yuell Moore was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 p.m. shooting on Hudson Street, said Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

It was the city's second daylight shooting death this week and fourth killing in Trenton this year.

Danavan Phillips, 37, of Trenton was fatally shot in the head during a fight in the West Ward on Monday.

Detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nabbed a 14-year-old boy who they said killed him.

